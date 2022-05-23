York County has seen twice as many homicides in 2022 as at this time in 2021

A slew of shootings in York County over the weekend boosted the homicide count to 16 in just five months — more than doubling the number of homicides seen at this time last year.

To put this into perspective, by the end of May 2021, only seven homicides had been recorded for the year, according to the York County Coroner's annual report. York County saw 19 homicides for all of 2021, according to the report.

Between Friday and Sunday, there were six separate shooting incidents in York County across four municipalities, leaving three people dead and seven wounded.

Newberry Township: A 30-year-old man was shot Sunday inside a Walmart in Newberry Township, according to Newberry Township Chief of Police Steven Lutz.

Newberry Township Police arrived to the active shooter situation just minutes after it was reported by York County Control at 5:43 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 50 Newberry Parkway.

The alleged shooter, a 33-year-old man who knew the victim, was detained by an off-duty officer from a different police department who happened to be at the scene, Lutz said. Police have not released the names of either man.

Newberry Township Police will be investigating this incident alongside the York County District Attorney's Office, Lutz said.

Spring Garden Township: A Central York High School social studies teacher was shot during an apparent "domestic dispute" with a neighbor, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Erin Walker, 36, was critically injured in the shooting Saturday and died about 8 p.m. Sunday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the coroner's office.

On Monday, the office identified the neighbor as Daniel Berry, 59.

Berry was fighting with Walker when he shot her and then himself, according to the coroner's office. He was found outside of his home with a gunshot wound to the head.

West Manchester Township: A shooting at a West Manchester Township car wash Friday resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man and left another man wounded.

West Manchester Township Police said the shooting occurred around 12:55 p.m. at the West York Auto Spa Express, located in the 2100 block of York Crossing Drive.

A 24-year-old man was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he later died. A second man wounded in the shooting was being treated for his injuries at the hospital, police said. The name of the man who was killed had not been released by Monday afternoon.

According to photo evidence, three men exited a white Kia Forte with temporary Maryland registration and dark tinted windows that was parked at the business, and the men opened fire.

Individuals with information on this incident or the current location of the Kia Forte is urged to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514.

York City: Three shootings occurred Saturday in York City.

In the first, a 28-year-old man was wounded just before noon in the 400 block of South Duke Street.

About six hours later, a second shooting left three men injured.

York City Police responded to the incident around 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Market Street.

Officers discovered three victims with gunshot wounds — two 34-year-old men and a 33-year-old man. All three victims were treated at WellSpan York Hospital, police said.

In a third shooting — unrelated to the previous incidents — one man was shot in the first block of State Street just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

A 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound, police said. He was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about any of the city shootings is urged to contact York City Police. Tips can always be anonymous.

Tips can be submitted through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Those with tips can also email abaez@yorkcity.org; or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

