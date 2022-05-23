Man shot inside Walmart in York County, off-duty cop detains suspect

A 30-year-old man was shot inside a Walmart in Newberry Township, according to Newberry Township Chief of Police Steven Lutz.

Newberry Township Police arrived to the active shooting situation just minutes after it was reported by York County Control at 5:43 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 50 Newberry Parkway.

The alleged shooter, a 33-year-old man who knew the victim, was detained by an off-duty officer from a different police department who happened to be at the scene, Lutz said. Police have not released the names of either man.

The victim was shot in the arm and side, Lutz said.

"This is in isolated incident, the public should not be concerned," Lutz said. "It appears to have derived from some type of domestic situation."

More:Central York teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide: coroner

More:Man dies after shooting at West Manchester Township car wash

More:Hopewell Township man dies after fall from second-story balcony

Newberry Township Police will be investigating this incident alongside the York County District Attorney's Office, Lutz said.

During a news conference, Lutz said he wanted to make it clear that a handgun was used in the incident, not an assault rifle.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Walmart surveillance video will be obtained in the investigation, he added.

"This is a traumatic situation for everybody in there. Everyone sees things different, everyone hears things different," Lutz said, "and being able to have video to correspond what they actually saw, what they actually heard is a big deal."

Walmart did not return requests Monday for comment.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.