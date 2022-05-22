Three injured in shooting in York City, second in six hours

Three men were injured in a shooting in York City on Saturday. This was the second shooting in the city in the span of six hours, according to police.

York City Police responded to the incident around 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Market Street.

During the investigation, officers discovered three victims with gunshot wounds — two 34-year-old men and a 33-year-old man. All three victims were treated at York Hospital, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate.

More:Two found shot, one dead in Spring Garden Township

More:Man dies after shooting at West Manchester Township car wash

More:Hopewell Township man dies after fall from second-story balcony

More:Man shot in York City Saturday

Five hours earlier, a separate shooting left a 28-year-old man wounded. That incident happened just before noon Saturday in the 400 block of South Duke Street, according to police.

Individuals with information on either incident can contact York City Police by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or calling the tip line at 717-849-2204.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.