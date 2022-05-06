Cocaine, heroin dealer hit with 22-year federal sentence

A York City man faces a term of nearly two dozen years in federal prison for running cocaine and heroin through the area.

Eric T. Banks, 42, was sentenced to 270 months in prison during a federal court hearing in Harrisburg on Wednesday. That amounts to a term of about 22-and-a-half years. His sentence also calls for five years of probation, court documents show.

A jury found Banks guilty of counts of conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to deal cocaine and fentanyl and illegal possession of firearms at the end of a four-day trial in October 2021.

He was accused of dealing the drugs in the York City area between 2017 and 2018.

Banks was indicted in federal court in April 2018, around the same time local drug, gun and theft charges against him reached the York County Common Pleas court system.

The local case has been on hold since early 2019 as the federal case progressed, according to court documents.

