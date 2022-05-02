Suspect sentenced in molestation of two children

A Hanover man will go to prison deemed a sexually violent predator after he admitted to molesting children.

Joshua Stone, 30, was sentenced to 6-12 years in prison and three years probation during a hearing in a York County Common Pleas courtroom Monday. The order followed the terms in Stone’s guilty plea.

In December, he admitted to four charges while another 12 counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

According to allegations discussed in the hearing, Stone inappropriately touched two underage victims over several years, from when Stone was a juvenile until about when he turned 21.

Robert Stein, a Lancaster-based psychologist and expert in sex offender assessments, testified during the hearing that Stone was also a victim of abuse while the acts against the victims were occurring.

Based on his assessment of details in the case, Stein found Stone fit the designation of a sexually violent predator. But Stein noted that he didn't interview Stone as part of his assessment.

More:Woman charged in infant's molestation found competent for trial

More:'Hair is our crown': York City seeks to ban race-based hair discrimination

More:York County to 'light the way' with series of mental health awareness events

Judge Harry Ness accepted Stein’s opinion and attached the designation to the case. He ordered Stone to report as a sexually violent predator as part of his sentence.

Stone was also ordered to not have contact with the victims.

He was in court while free on bail, and was then taken into custody after Ness handed down his sentence.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.