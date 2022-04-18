Woman arraigned in stabbing case now faces multiple murder counts

One of the first steps toward a trial was taken Monday in the case a York City woman accused of stabbing and killing her cousin last Christmas weekend.

Ninoska Santos-Cruz, 23, was arraigned in a York County Common Pleas court Monday, now charged with first-, second- and third-degree murder. The charges were upgraded from homicide after the case moved out of the magisterial court system in February.

Santos-Cruz is accused of stabbing Joselito Pagan-Ocasio, 36, during an incident in which police said Santos-Cruz and several family members confronted Pagan-Ocasio, a cousin, at a home in the 300 block of East King Street the night of Dec. 26.

Investigators allege she took a knife from Pagan-Ocasio’s hand and stabbed him once in the chest. He then collapsed and died.

Santos-Cruz’s attorney, Paul Kovatch, described the situation in February as “totally emotional.”

Monday’s arraignment was held as a formal hearing due to the case involving murder charges.

After reading Santos-Cruz’s trial rights and filing deadlines to her, Judge Harry Ness then scheduled a pre-trial conference to be held in the case on June 13.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.