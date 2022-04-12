Vandals leave their marks at Dover Township parks

Staff report

Vandals have been damaging property at Dover Township parks, and police are looking for some answers.

Bathrooms have been trashed at Lehr Park on Davidsburg Road, and at Brookside Park on Fox Run Road, carvings and fires have marred picnic table and graffiti has been left on walls, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

The vandalism is increasing as temperatures get warmer, police said.

Anyone who sees people damaging property in the parks is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about previous damage is urged to contact Northern Regional at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.