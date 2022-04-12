UPDATE: Man has life-threatening wound after shooting in York City

Staff report

UPDATE: One person has a life-threatening wound after a shooting in York City on Monday.

The man was shot about 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Walnut Street and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to York City Police.

Despite earlier reports to the contrary, the York County Coroner's Office said in a tweet Tuesday morning that the coroner had not been called to the scene.

More information will be released later, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact York City Police through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com; by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org; or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Editor's note: This story was changed after the coroner's office said that the office had not been called to the scene. York County 911 had originally said the coroner had been dispatched.