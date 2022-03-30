York City high student arrested for illegal gun possession, commissioner says

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow spoke out against gun violence Wednesday after officers arrested a 14-year-old William Penn High student for allegedly possessing a firearm.

This latest arrest came a few blocks from where a classmate,17-year-old Malaki Beady, was shot dead last week. Another 17-year-old faces a homicide charge related to Beady's death.

“Here we are, exactly one week later," York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said. "I think this morning's arrest best evidences the fact — the gun violence and gun-related activity — in our communities is a public health crisis."

Police said the 14-year-old student, who has not been named, has been arrested twice for gun offenses within the last three weeks.

"York City detectives, as part of increased surveillance details around our school campuses, observed the juvenile hide a firearm in the 200 block of West Princess Street before heading into school," police said, in a news release.

Increased surveillance around William Penn High School comes after 17-year-old Malaki Beady was shot dead last week.

Beady, of the 200 block of West Maple Street, was shot just after 11 a.m. in Penn Park, near Kings Mill Road and South Pershing Avenue, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

He was declared dead at 12:22 p.m. at the scene, the coroner's office said.

"While a lot of us are fighting the good fight and doing our part: it's time for so many others to wake up, get off the sidelines, and get involved," Muldrow said, in a statement Wednesday.

