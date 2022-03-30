48-year-old man dies in overnight shooting in York City

Staff report

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in York City.

The coroner was called to the scene of a fatal shooting around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, a York County 911 spokesperson said.

Officers discovered the body of a 48-year-old man to the rear of an address in the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street, York City Police said in a news release. The man died from an apparent gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be performed, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact York City Police through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com; by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org; or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more information.

