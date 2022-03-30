Coroner IDs East Berlin man who died in overnight shooting

A 48-year-old man died following a fatal shooting in York City overnight, according to police.

John Baker, 48, of East Berlin, Adams County, was found dead at the scene, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Officers discovered Baker's body to the rear of an address in the 700 block of West Philadelphia Street, York City Police said in a news release. He died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The coroner was called to the scene of the shooting around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, a York County 911 spokesperson said.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to the York County Coroner.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact York City Police through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com; by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org; or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

