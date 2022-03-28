York City man fired gun at officer during chase, police say

Staff report

York City Police say a man shot at a police officer while fleeing from the scene of an armed robbery.

Anthony Gotwalt, 21, is charged with attempted manslaughter of a law enforcement official, aggravated assault, robbery and other crimes, police said Monday.

Police were investigating an armed robbery around 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Philadelphia Street when Gotwalt was discovered in the 400 block of Walnut Street, according to a news release.

Gotwalt fled on foot and shot at an officer who was running after him, police said. The officer continued the pursuit but didn't catch Gotwalt.

Another armed robbery was reported soon after that, with the same description given for the robber.

Gotwalt was found and arrested in the 100 block of East Clarke Avenue. He had items stolen during the robberies and a gun, police said.

The man is charged with attempted manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

He was being held in York County Prison on Monday.