Man admits to fraud scheme at several Boscov's stores

A man faces at least a couple years in federal prison for using stolen credit card numbers to shop at several local Boscov’s stores.

Kwane Henderson, 42, was sentenced to two years in prison last Thursday after he pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated identity theft in federal court in Harrisburg, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Twelve other counts in the case were dismissed.

More:York City man fired gun at officer during chase, police say

More:Weapon of choice in weekend fight? A metal pipe, police say

More:Snow squalls heading for York County, weather service warns

Henderson, formerly of East Stroudsburg, used stolen credit card numbers to make purchases at Boscov’s stores in York, Cumberland and Dauphin counties in February 2019, the release shows. And this case was part of a wider fraud scheme where similar purchases were made at Boscov’s locations in other areas of Pennsylvania, as well as Delaware and New Jersey.

More than $28,000 was spent during the fraud, prosecutors said.

Court documents show Henderson’s sentence will run consecutive to a prison sentence in New York City.

Springettsbury Township police helped investigate this case, the release shows.

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.