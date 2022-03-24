High school student shot and killed in York City

Staff report

A student at William Penn High School was shot and killed near the school Wednesday, officials said.

Malaki Beady, 17, of the 200 block of West Maple Street, was shot just after 11 a.m. in Penn Park, near Kings Mill Road and South Pershing Avenue, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

He was declared dead at 12:22 p.m. at the scene, the coroner's office said.

York City Police responded to the scene and discovered his body at 11:06 a.m., police said in a news release.

More:'Multiple families lost people today': Jury convicts man in murder of local high schooler

More:'They're hard for you': Police commissioner persists amid wave of shootings

More:Mother of slain girls withdraws criminal complaint against police chief

The high school and McKinley K-8 will have a virtual learning day on Thursday, York City Schools announced.

"This has been a tragic day for all of us, and I ask that you join me in keeping the student’s family, friends and teachers in your thoughts at this very difficult time," Superintendent Andrea Berry said in a call to families of students at the schools.

Breakfast will be available for pickup from both schools between 8 and 9 a.m., and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Berry said.

Both schools will have counseling services available for students and staff members.

Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow posted on Facebook thanking his officers and the community for their work and support.

More:Deer are leaping to their deaths in Pennsylvania

"This was definitely an untimely incident and a hard scene to hold; all while trying to support the family, be there for our dismissing Students (and set aside our own grief).... But, once again, you ALL came together to do what needed to be done," he wrote in a signed post. "WE WILL be able to bring the individual or individuals to justice , quickly; and help the family of this young man, find some peace."

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department through the Crimewatch App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com; by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org, or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.