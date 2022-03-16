York man sentenced to more than four years in prison in drug-trafficking case

Staff report

A York man will spend more than four years in federal prison for his part in a drug trafficking operation.

Denzell Swan, 38, was part of an organization that sold more that 500 grams of cocaine to an undercover federal agent in 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Conner sentenced Swan on Monday to 41 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Five other York men were also charged in the case. They are:

Anthony Rankins, who is awaiting trial.

Dorral Basknight, awaiting trial

William Barton, sentenced to 180 months in prison

Michael Adams, pleaded guilty and awaiting sentencing

Furman Dennis, pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the York City Police Department as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice program to identify the most pressing violent crimes in a community.

