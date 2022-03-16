Man sentenced to 15 years for making porn videos with York County child

Staff report

A Missouri man will spend 15 years in federal prison for producing pornographic videos using a York County child.

James Tyler Murphy, 25, of Amoret, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Murphy made videos of a 12-year-old York County child in April 2018, according federal prosecutors.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Conner sentenced Murphy to 15 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI as part of Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to locate and prosecute people who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.

