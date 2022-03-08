Bust nets cocaine, fentanyl and two arrests

Two people are jailed after police seized nearly 300 grams of cocaine and fentanyl in a bust in Hanover.

Amy Wolf, 32, and Frederick Hess Jr., 47, both of Hanover, are each facing charges of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances after they were arrested on warrants Friday, Hanover Borough Police said in a statement.

Hanover police teamed with members of the York County Drug Task Force to search a home in the 400 block of East Middle Street as part of an investigation. About 134 grams of fentanyl tablets, 65 grams of cocaine, 76 and a half grams of crack cocaine were seized along with four guns, drug paraphernalia, stolen items and more than $2,500 in cash, according to the statement.

More:Man accused of robbing person who helped him phone home

More:Two dead, four injured in five shootings since Thursday in York City

More:York County OKs $300K contract to verify addresses for 911

Wolf and Hess were taken into custody at the scene, and then jailed at the York County Prison. They were arraigned in a magisterial district court Saturday and have preliminary hearings set for March 18, court documents show.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

>>Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.