Two dead, four injured in five shootings since Thursday in York City

A surge in shootings in York City has left two dead and four injured within four days.

The latest of five shootings since Thursday occurred Sunday evening, when a 20-year-old man was shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Around 7:45 p.m., the man was shot by an unknown person at an undetermined location, police said. He walked to the 100 block of Willis Lane after being shot. From there, he was taken by private vehicle to the hospital, police said.

York City Police did not immediately respond to a call Monday asking for comment about the spate of shootings.

On Saturday, two separate shootings resulted in deaths.

DaJuan Williams-Banks, 24, was shot just before 4 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of West North Street, and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:22 p.m., according to the York County Coroner's Office.

He lived in the first block of South Belvidere Avenue.

According to police, a known suspect shot Williams-Banks inside a home, and there is no danger to the public.

The second shooting on Saturday ended in the death of 48-year-old Marion Diaz, who was fatally shot around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 600 block of Vander Avenue, according to the coroner's office. He was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. at the scene.

Police said there was a domestic disturbance involving Diaz before the shooting, and there was no danger to the public.

An autopsy for Diaz was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the coroner's report said. The results had not been made public as of Monday afternoon.

On Thursday, a 20-year-old man was shot in his car at 3:15 p.m. in the area of North Sherman Street and Wallace Street, according to York City Police.

More:Man injured in fifth shooting to happen in York City since Thursday

The following day, a 47-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were shot just before 2 p.m. in the area of South Sheridan Street and School Place, police said.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to send an email to abaez@yorkcity.org, call the tip line at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.