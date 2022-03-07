Man injured in fifth shooting to happen in York City since Thursday

A 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening, according to York City Police.

Around 7:45 p.m., the man was shot by an unknown suspect at an undetermined location, police said. He walked to the 100 block of Willis Lane after being shot.

The man's injuries are not life threatening, and he was brought to an area hospital by a private vehicle before calling the police, according to a police news release.

This is the fifth shooting incident to take place in York City in four days.

Two people are dead following separate shootings in York City over the weekend, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The first incident took place at 3:49 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West North Street and resulted in the death of DaJuan Williams-Banks, 24, York City Police said.

In a separate incident the same day, York City Police responded around 10:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 600 block of Vander Avenue. Marion Diaz, 48, was found dead at the scene, police said.

On Thursday, a 20-year-old man was shot in his car at 3:15 p.m. in the area of North Sherman Street and Wallace Street, according to York City Police.

The following day, a 47-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were shot just before 2 p.m. in the area of South Sheridan Street and School Place, police said.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to send an email to abaez@yorkcity.org, call the tip line at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.