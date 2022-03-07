Man accused of robbing person who helped him phone home

A Baltimore man is charged with robbing a person who had offered to help get him a ride home from Hanover late Sunday night.

Carlos J. Alexander, 19, was arrested on felony counts of robbery of a vehicle, burglary and receiving stolen property, as well as simple assault, Hanover Borough Police said in a news release.

The situation began when a Hanover man heard Alexander shouting or yelling outside his home in the 200 block of Centennial Avenue shortly before midnight, police said. The man checked into the disturbance and learned Alexander was trying to get home, according to the release.

The man offered Alexander his phone to call for a ride, but after several minutes of getting nowhere, Alexander allegedly refused to give the phone back. The two then fought over the phone, and the situation escalated.

Police said Alexander broke into the man’s home and demanded his car keys before allegedly stealing his car and fleeing the scene, according to the release.

More:Coroner ID's two York City men shot and killed Saturday

More:Man injured in fifth shooting to happen in York City since Thursday

More:Consultant: York County should have a health department — and here's how to go about it

Police said the man had minor injuries from the fight but declined medical treatment at the scene.

Some time later, as police investigated, they found the man’s vehicle and stopped Alexander in the 1800 block of Baltimore Pike. He was taken into custody at the scene, and then placed into the York County Sheriff’s Office’s custody for “further disposition,” police said.

Alexander was arraigned before District Justice Keith Albright on Monday. He is being held at York County Prison, with bail set at $200,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21 before District Judge Thomas Reilly.

>>Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.