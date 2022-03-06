Two dead, three wounded in spate of York City shootings

Two people are dead following separate shooting incidents in York City over the weekend, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The first incident took place at 3:49 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West North Street and resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man, York City Police said.

A known suspect shot the victim in the victim's home, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a separate incident the same day, York City Police responded around 10:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 600 block of Vander Avenue.

The victim was found dead at the scene, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

A domestic disturbance reportedly happened before that shooting, the coroner said.

Three other people were wounded in two separate shootings in York City prior to Saturday's attacks.

A 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting that took at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of North Sherman Street and Wallace Street, according to York City Police.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in his car, police allege.

A day later, a 47-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were shot around 1:51 p.m. in the area of South Sheridan Street and School Place, police said.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release, which noted police did not know the man’s condition.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to send an email to abaez@yorkcity.org, call the tip line at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.