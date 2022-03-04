Sledgehammer used in attempted break-in at video game store

Would-be burglars tried and failed to bust their way into a video game store in York Township early Thursday morning.

York County Regional Police responded to an alarm at Just Press Play, 2079 Springwood Road, around 12:30 a.m. and found the store’s front door had a hole in it, about the size of a sledgehammer head, according to a Crimewatch post.

Surveillance video showed a masked and hooded suspect step out of a dark blue Toyota Corolla with a sledgehammer. The suspect slammed the hammer into the door, but failed to break through, police said.

The suspects then fled in the car.

Except for the hole, the doors were secure and nothing in the business was stolen, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact York County Regional Police Officer David Cavanaugh, either by calling the department at 717-741-1259, or by submitting a tip via the Crimewatch post.

