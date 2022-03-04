Another suspect in Whispering Wind Bear Spirit case has hearing moved to summer

The case against a Spring Garden Township man accused in a home invasion robbery that led to a woman's shooting death last year has been postoponed until this summer.

Six people are charged in connection with the death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, 41 — two face murder trials in late June, while most of the other four are scheduled for court after those trials conclude.

In the latest hearing Tuesday, Oscar Cook’s case was postponed and rescheduled for July 11. The 20-year-old Spring Garden Township man is charged with four felony counts of robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit both.

The counts stem from an incident where a group of people allegedly barged into the home of Oscar Fink in the 300 block of Smyser Street on May 3, 2021, as part of an apparent dispute over marijuana.

During that incident, one of the suspects, Ryan Strada, allegedly fought with Fink while accusing him of stealing marijuana. At the same time, police said Strada’s brother, Nicholas Strada, was armed with a gun when he encountered another person in the home, Whispering Wind Bear Spirit. The gun fired, the woman was shot, and she later died from the injury.

Both Strada brothers are charged with counts of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary and conspiracy. They’re scheduled to stand trial beginning June 27.

Most of the other four suspects, including Cook — all face the same robbery and burglary charges — have had their cases pushed back until after the Stradas' trial.

Michael Stewart, 23, of Harrisburg, is set to appear in court again July 19; and Jaden Landis, 18, of Dover is set for Aug. 18. The fourth suspect, Phillip Sullivan, 19, of York Haven, remains scheduled to appear June 24, a few days before the murder trial.

Cook’s attorney, Ron Gross, noted at Tuesday’s hearing that work is also still underway to schedule him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.