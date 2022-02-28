'I had to go,' man says, in indecent exposure case at school bus stop

John Mckeiver admitted he exposed himself in public — but denied he was pleasuring himself.

Instead, as he told the judge Monday, “Yeah, I was taking a leak, sir.”

Mckeiver, 57, of the West York area, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure during a hearing in a York County Common Pleas courtroom.

With the outcome that followed, he was ordered to time already served in jail followed by a mental health evaluation and two years of probation. He also now faces a separate case in Berks County.

The case stemmed from Mckeiver’s arrest on Aug. 24, 2021. Police alleged witnesses saw him masturbating at a school bus stop on Monroe Street. He was identified through social media posts, witness accounts and other tips, according to police.

In court, Mckeiver admitted that while he did expose his genetals in public, he insisted he was urinating on a street.

“I had some coffee. I had to go, your honor,” Mckeiver told Judge Harry Ness.

Either way, Assistant District Attorney Ed Wiest argued the admission satisfied the indecent exposure charge. The district attorney's office dismissed two other misdemeanor counts of open lewdness and disorderly conduct as part of the plea agreement.

Judge Ness accepted the plea and sentenced Mckeiver based on some on-the-spot negotiations by both sides during the hearing. Ness ordered a six-to-23-month term at the York County Prison, but since Mckeiver already spent the past six months in custody since his arrest, that was counted as time-served. Mckeiver was then ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and two years of restricted probation.

But Mckeiver won’t go free from custody right away. He’s expected to be transferred to Berks County, where he's accused of violating probation in a theft case from 2019.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.