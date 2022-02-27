Can you help York County Regional Police ID this 'Monopoly Money Man'?

Police are seeking help identifying an individual — dubbed as the "Monopoly Money Man" — who used counterfeit bills to purchase a phone from Facebook Marketplace.

The subject, who used 17 counterfeit $20 bills totaling $340, drove a lime green Kia Soul, according to York County Regional Police, who said they are looking for a white man of thin build.

"With your help, we can make sure he doesn't get to use his 'get out of jail free card,'" police said in a news release.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact York County Regional Police Officer Vanwyk at tvanwyk@ycrpd.org.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.