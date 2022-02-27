CRIME

Can you help York County Regional Police ID this 'Monopoly Money Man'?

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch

Police are seeking help identifying an individual — dubbed as the "Monopoly Money Man" — who used counterfeit bills to purchase a phone from Facebook Marketplace.

The subject, who used 17 counterfeit $20 bills totaling $340, drove a lime green Kia Soul, according to York County Regional Police, who said they are looking for a white man of thin build.

York County Regional Police are seeking a white man with a thin frame who drives a lime green Kia Soul. Courtesy of York County Regional Police.

"With your help, we can make sure he doesn't get to use his 'get out of jail free card,'" police said in a news release. 

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact York County Regional Police Officer Vanwyk at tvanwyk@ycrpd.org.

The culprit used 17 counterfeit $20 bills to purchase a phone from Facebook Marketplace. Courtesy of York County Regional Police.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto. 