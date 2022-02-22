Man knocks out tow truck driver, police ask for help identifying the suspect

Over the course of about 15 seconds, a man climbed out of a car, sucker-punched a flatbed tow truck driver and left him out cold.

As York City Police investigate the attack, they’ve put out a call for help from the public.

Police released a short video Tuesday with a request for residents to help identify the suspect. The approximately 20-second-long clip, apparently from dashcam video, shows the man stopping the car he’s driving next to the flatbed while the driver stands next to the truck’s cab in the 100 block of South Penn Street around 8 a.m. on Feb. 16.

The two seem to speak, and then as the tow truck driver walks away, the other man leaves his car and confronts the driver. The driver turns away again, and the man punches him from behind, knocking him into the bed. The driver, with a push from the suspect, then falls to the street, apparently unconscious.

The suspect, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, walks away and begins to return to his car when the video clip cuts off.

Police say anyone with information can leave tips through a variety of sources, such as: the Crimewatch app, the YCPD’s site at www.YorkCityPolice.com, or by calling the YCPD’s tip line at 717-849-2204, or 717-846-1234.

