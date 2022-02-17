Two sought after armed robbery at York gas station
Aimee Ambrose
York Dispatch

In broad daylight, two masked suspects robbed a gas station in York City on Wednesday. And now police have put out a call for tips to help with the investigation.

York City police said the two suspects held up the Sunoco, 260 N. Sherman St., around 1:50 p.m. One of the suspects pointed a silver revolver at the clerk while the other demanded cash. The two then fled the scene, according to a news release.

No injuries were reported.

Security images show a suspect pointing a gun while robbing the Sunoco gas station, 260 N. Sherman St., on Wednesday.

Police did not provide descriptions of the suspects with the release. But security images  show one suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves and a black ski mask. A photo also shows him pointing the gun near the register.

Security images show a suspect fleeing from the Sunoco gas station, 260 N. Sherman St., during a robbery Wednesday.

The other suspect is shown from behind, wearing a blue or dark-colored hooded jacket and black pants.

While police investigate the robbery, they ask anybody with information to provide a tip through the Crimewatch app, through the department’s website, www.yorkcitypolice.com, or by calling the police tip line at 717-849-2204.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.