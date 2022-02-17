Two sought after armed robbery at York gas station

In broad daylight, two masked suspects robbed a gas station in York City on Wednesday. And now police have put out a call for tips to help with the investigation.

York City police said the two suspects held up the Sunoco, 260 N. Sherman St., around 1:50 p.m. One of the suspects pointed a silver revolver at the clerk while the other demanded cash. The two then fled the scene, according to a news release.

No injuries were reported.

Police did not provide descriptions of the suspects with the release. But security images show one suspect wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves and a black ski mask. A photo also shows him pointing the gun near the register.

The other suspect is shown from behind, wearing a blue or dark-colored hooded jacket and black pants.

While police investigate the robbery, they ask anybody with information to provide a tip through the Crimewatch app, through the department’s website, www.yorkcitypolice.com, or by calling the police tip line at 717-849-2204.

