Teen's robbery case postponed till after Whispering Wind Bear Spirit murder trial

The case of a Dover teen charged in a robbery that led to the shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit last year has been pushed back six months.

Jaden Landis, 18, appeared in a York County Common Pleas Court Monday as attorneys asked to postpone his case until August, with an assistant district attorney noting the reason was in “the interest of justice.”

Landis is charged with four felony counts of robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit both. He’s accused of joining a group of five other suspects as they allegedly barged into the home of Oscar Fink in the 300 block of Smyser Street in May 2021.

One of the suspects, Ryan Strada, 21, of Manchester, allegedly fought Fink while accusing him of stealing marijuana. As the two former roommates struggled, another person in the house, 41-year-old Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, tried to break up the disturbance.

At the same time, Strada’s brother, Nicholas Strada, 18, allegedly had a gun, and he was heard warning Bear Spirit to get down. The gun fired, Bear Spirit was shot, Nicholas was heard allegedly exclaiming shock at the result, and the brothers fled the house. Bear Spirit later died from the injury at a local hospital.

Ryan and Nicholas Strada are each charged with counts of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary and conspiracy. They’re scheduled to stand trial together the week of June 27.

Landis’ attorney indicated Monday the postponement request was to give time for the murder trial to be resolved. Jude Kathleen Prendergast approved the request and set a new hearing date in Landis’ case for Aug. 18.

The three other suspects on the robbery side of the incident — Oscar Cook, 20, of Spring Garden Township; Michael Stewart, 23, of Harrisburg; and Phillip Sullivan, 19, of York Haven — each face the same charges as Landis.

A hearing was scheduled to be held in Sullivan's case Wednesday, but that was moved back to June 24, court documents show.

Aimee Ambrose