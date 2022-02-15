Plea offer rejected, man now at judge's mercy in deadly drug-dealing case

A Newberry Township man put his future in the hands of a judge as he pleaded guilty in a lethal drug-dealing case while rejecting a deal with prosecutors. The move could lead to a sentence as high as 140 years in prison.

David Taylor, 35, insisted on making an open plea to several charges during a hearing in York County Common Pleas Court Monday. The counts related to incidents where two men overdosed and died off drugs Taylor helped deal.

In making the open pleas, Taylor turned down an offer by the York County District Attorney’s Office to seek a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison in exchange for admitting to the charges. Taylor’s attorney, William Graff, said he thought the move was in his client’s best interest, and Taylor said he trusted Graff’s opinion.

“It was my advice to take the open plea; I trust your judgment,” Graff told Judge Gregory Snyder.

Taylor then pleaded guilty to felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and dealing fentanyl in the death of Edward Ahrens in 2016; counts of drug delivery resulting in death and dealing fentanyl in the death of Jared Connelly in 2018; as well as counts of conspiracy to engage in a corrupt organization and conspiracy to deal drugs resulting in death. Counts of third-degree murder were not included in the plea.

For sentencing, the fatal drug-dealing charges would merge with the dealing charges to carry a maximum possible term of 20 to 40 years each in prison. The dealing conspiracy charge also has a maximum term of 20 to 40 years, while the corrupt organization charge maxes at a term of 10 to 20 years. Added up, should Taylor get the maximum on each charge, and if they’re all ordered to run consecutively, he could face a sentence as high as 70 to 140 years in prison.

Snyder cautioned Taylor of the potential consequences of the open plea in this case.

“When it comes time to sentence you, the only limitation on the sentence I impose would be any limitations imposed on me by law,” Snyder said.

Taylor said he understood, arguing the open plea was his best bet since he wanted to avoid going to trial while not taking the DA’s offer.

Snyder scheduled April 7 as the date to sentence Taylor.

During the hearing, the court went line-by-line through each charge, with Taylor pleading guilty to each one.

Taylor admitted he was part of a criminal enterprise during the time between the deaths, in which he helped pick up, package and deal drugs like heroin or fentanyl to people in York County.

He admitted he dealt fentanyl to the 27-year-old Ahrens, who overdosed and died the night of Dec. 23, 2016.

“Did you meet with Mr. Ahrens and deliver fentanyl for Mr. Ahrens to consume,” First Assistant District Attorney Tim Barker asked during questioning.

“Yes,” Taylor replied.

Taylor also admitted to how he had helped pick up fentanyl of an amount, “approximately around the size of a baseball or a softball” in Reading and brought it back to York for dealing around June 1, 2018.

He said he bought an amount of that batch for himself, and that next night, took it to Connelly’s house where they both got high. Taylor went home some hours after that and learned later about Connelly’s death.

Prior to Monday’s hearing, Taylor had testified about his role in the drug dealing during the trial of David Seecharran Jr., who was also charged in Ahrens' and Connelly’s deaths.

Seecharran, 44, was convicted in November of third-degree murder and drug-dealing counts from Connelly’s death. The jury acquitted Seecharran on counts from Ahrens’ death.

He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison on Feb. 3.

During his plea hearing, Taylor asked Snyder to keep his testimony against Seecharran under consideration as part of his sentencing decision. Barker noted the testimony was factored into the rejected plea agreement.

Two counts of third-degree murder and about six other charges are expected to be dismissed against Taylor, as well as a few other unrelated criminal cases.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee-TYD.