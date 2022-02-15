Judge orders man to do federal time in heroin, cocaine-dealing case

A Hanover man caught with heroin and cocaine will do time in federal prison.

William Shelton, 50, was sentenced to 100 months in prison, or a little more than eight years, by a federal judge in Harrisburg last Thursday, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The ruling came after Shelton pleaded guilty in June 2021 to a count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, as well as a count of possession of a firearm to further drug trafficking.

The charges stem from a task force investigation by federal and local law enforcement, who found the drugs, guns, ammunition, processing materials and cash in Shelton’s home in Hanover, according to federal prosecutors.

Court documents show the sentence is intended to run at the same time as the potential sentence in a drug case against Shelton still pending in the York County Common Pleas.

