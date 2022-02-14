Man chased from victim's home sentenced in child exploitation case

A man who traveled to York County to have sex with a teenager will do time in federal prison as several local felony charges are still being adjudicated.

Robert Kusma, 36, of Scranton, was sentenced to 13 years in prison and 10 years of probation during a hearing before a federal judge on Feb. 9. He pleaded guilty last September to two child exploitation counts — enticement of a minor and travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct, federal court documents show.

Kusma met a 15-year-old juvenile online and was accused of setting up a rendezvous where he traveled to York County to have sex with the victim in the summer of 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Harrisburg. At the home, while touching the victim inappropriately, a concerned friend of the teen’s found the two and chased Kusma away.

After he was arrested in 2018, local police alleged Kusma brought whips, ropes and a dog collar to the home in Jacobus.

Federal investigators also accused Kusma of enticing another teenager he met online. He reportedly traveled to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., crossing state lines, so the two could meet for sex in in 2014.

The federal sentence included an order for the term to run at the same time as a sentence Kusma may receive on state level charges in York County.

Kusma is charged locally with felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor, computer sex acts involving a child, corruption of minors, dissemination of explicit sexual material of a minor, and criminal use of a communication device. He’s also charged with misdemeanor indecent assault on a minor under 16 years old.

The next hearing for that case is scheduled for May 10, court documents show.

