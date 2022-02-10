After receiving boxes of coke in the mail, man next gets prison time

A York City man faces a decade in federal prison for his role in an alleged cocaine-dealing crew.

Carlos Nieves Ortega, 37, was sentenced to 10 years in prison during a hearing in federal court on Feb. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Harrisburg.

The term was part of an agreement in which Nieves Ortega pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine.

Investigators alleged Nieves Ortega received or tried to receive packages of cocaine, about a kilo each, in March and September 2019. The packages were mailed from Puerto Rico to York, and Nieves Ortega sent money back to Puerto Rico, prosecutors say.

In addition to Nieves Ortega, four other co-defendants — Luis Quesada Rodriguez, Alex Rivera Ramos, Jose Colon Declet and Pedro Diaz — also pleaded guilty and are set to be sentenced in the case, according to federal prosecutors.

The case was prosecuted as part of a multi-agency Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.

