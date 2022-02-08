Police: Suspect posed as guardian before taking molestation victim to hotel

A Manchester man is jailed while charged in a child molestation case in Cumberland County.

Justin Taylor Powell, 31, faces counts of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, interference with custody, indecent assault and indecent exposure.

Powell’s accused of posing as a guardian of the victim’s friend, and then taking the victim from a residence and going to a hotel in the Carlisle area where inappropriate activity occurred in August 2021, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

More: Girlfriend of murder victim confronts killer: 'How could you take my love?'

More: Gov. Tom Wolf's budget plan calls for nearly $2 billion in additional education spending

Investigators also found evidence of Powell’s contact with the victim through social media records, police said.

Powell was arrested and then arraigned in a Cumberland County Magisterial District court in December. The case then moved into a Common Pleas court Jan. 27, records show.

A formal arraignment hearing is scheduled for March 14.

Powell remains jailed in Cumberland County on a $75,000 bail amount, records show.

>> Please consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.