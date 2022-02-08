Girlfriend of murder victim confronts killer: 'How could you take my love?'

"How could you take my love?"

That was the question Shakavia Rosado asked Donovan Lucret, the man who killed her boyfriend Shylique Folk two years ago. A judge sentenced Lucret to life in prison Tuesday after hearing Rosado's statement.

"I cannot sleep, I cannot breathe," Rosado said. "I go through the days functioning but not living, smiling, while missing my heart."

Lucret was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. Pennsylvania state law mandates a penalty of at least life in prison for a conviction on the charge and York County Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness followed through during the hearing.

Before he did, he gave Folk's family an opportunity to confront the killer.

Rosado expressed the rage and hurt she still feels at having to go each day and night without Folk, the father of her child.

“I’m angry. I hate you," she said. "I hate waking up without him. I hate not being able to grow up, grow old with him. You took that option from us.”

Rosado trembled as she read from her statement, describing the confusion she still feels over why Folk’s former friend killed him.

“You may have broken my heart, but you have not broken us,” she said. “You may have taken Shylique’s body, but you haven’t taken his spirit.”

Lucret was convicted after the end of his trial in December. According to the allegations, Lucret shot Folk outside Folk’s home in the 400 block of Smith Street on Feb. 17, 2020. Folk died a day later.

Lucret testified how he and Folk had a significant falling out a few months before during a home invasion where Lucret said he was beaten and humiliated.

The day of the shooting Lucret and a friend were walking through the city when they reached Smith Street. There, Lucret claimed he fired a gun at another man who had shot at him, and Folk was caught in the crossfire, standing at the breezeway outside his home. Lucret and the friend then ran from the scene.

Lucret declined to speak during his sentencing.

After the hearing, Folk’s mother, Shanta Palmer described Folk as popular and well-liked among his friends. He was also loyal to his friends, she said.

“We’re all still in shock. We all still can’t believe what happened to him,” Palmer said.

In addition to the murder charge, Lucret was also convicted of a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license. Ness ordered a one-to-year sentence on that charge and folded it into the life term.

Ness also described Lucret’s rights and deadlines for pursuing an appeal in the case, and noted has more than 600 days of credit time from the period he spent in jail since his arrest in May 2020.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.