Yorker bound for federal prison after getting a kilo of coke in the mail

A York City man faces prison time in a smuggling case where a big box of cocaine was shipped to him through the mail.

Hector Castro-Padro, 36, was sentenced to five years in federal prison during a hearing Thursday in federal court in Harrisburg. A judge ordered the term after Castro-Padro pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine in March 2021, according to court documents.

>> Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

More:Man faces felony for allegedly stealing from cars

More:York County college student dies after falling off cliff in Montour County

More:Falls surpass overdoses as leading cause of death in York County

A box containing one kilogram of coke was sent from Puerto Rico to Castro-Padro in November 2019. But U.S. Postal Service inspectors intercepted the box and found the drugs first. Investigators then set up a sting where they let the box reach Castro-Padro, and then arrested him when he received it, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Harrisburg.

Castro-Padro’s sentence also called for eight years of probation, court documents show.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.