Victim 'just dropped' as witness recounts first shot in man's murder retrial

A witness motioned toward Jacquez Brown, identifying him as the suspect in a fatal shooting — purportedly amid a dispute over a mobile phone — in York City in 2011.

The witness also admitted she didn’t see Brown’s face during the shooting.

Testimony was heard Tuesday in Brown’s new trial. The 26-year-old York man remains charged with first-degree murder after a judge granted him a new trial in the case in 2016.

Brown was originally convicted on the murder count at trial in November 2013. A jury found him guilty of shooting and killing Tony Wasilewski in July 2011 amid a dispute in the 300 block of East Princess Street after Wasilewski had been robbed of his phone hours earlier. Brown was 15 years old at the time.

Following his conviction, he was sentenced to 50-years-to-life in prison. The new trial was granted after Brown won an appeal on a claim he received ineffective counsel.

During the new trial, witnesses and police worked to recall details from the incident and the investigation after more than 10 years had passed.

One witness testified she was talking to a neighbor when she saw Wasilewski and Brown across the street start to “tussle” on the sidewalk in front of a house, with Wasilewski yelling for his phone back.

“They started wrestling around on the ground,” the witness said, estimating the altercation went on for about five-to-10 minutes.

The witness described how Wasilewski had Brown in a head lock before the first shot was fired. After that, Wasilewski “just dropped,” she said, and Brown stood over him.

She recounted how she witnessed five shots in all. The first was followed by a pause of about three seconds, and then the other four in succession as she said she saw Brown walk backwards toward a breezeway as he fired each shot.

Brown then fled through the breezeway, she said, and she ran across the street, following her husband to where Wasilewski fell. Other people on the sidewalk had fled when the gun was fired.

“I immediately called for the police,” the witness said. “And I seen blood coming out of his mouth and then the side of his neck.”

In addition to calling 9-1-1, the witness said she yelled for her daughter to get a blanket in order to cover Wasilewski.

Brown’s attorney, Heather Reiner, checked some of the witness’ testimony against statements she gave to a detective in 2013, including whether she was at home or at the neighbor’s house. The witness said she was pretty sure she was at the neighbor’s.

Reiner also asked about a statement the witness gave in 2013 that she had ducked by her van while the shots were fired. The witness didn’t recall doing that at first, and was shown a transcript of her statement to jog her memory. The witness then described going to the rear of her van while watching the situation unfold.

“I still had a clear view,” she said.

When asked by Assistant District Attorney Dave Maisch, the witness motioned from the witness chair to identify Brown at the defense table. Under further questioning by Reiner, she said she didn’t see Brown’s face during the shooting.

“I was more worried about Tony,” the witness said.

Also during the trial, York City Police Sergeant Corey Ames testified how he helped process the shooting scene.

Among the evidence he helped document, Ames said five bullet shell casings were found, with one near Wasilewski’s feet and four more on a porch landing near the breezeway. He said they were marked as 9mm casings.

Ames said he didn’t find a mobile phone at the scene. Under defense questioning, he noted a pocket knife was found under a fence on the other end of the breezeway. Ames also admitted that while the knife was collected as evidence, photos from that part of the scene were lost.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@gannett.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.