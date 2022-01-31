One injured in weekend shooting

One man was injured in a shooting in York City over the weekend.

Police found the 24-year-old man injured in the 700 block of McKenzie Street after responding to a call around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, a news release states.

Police said the victim had a wound that was not life threatening. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.

The case is under investigation.

>> Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.