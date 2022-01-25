Rifles, shotguns, crossbow stolen in farmhouse burglary

Nearly a dozen weapons, mostly rifles and shotguns, were stolen during a burglary in rural Washington Township.

A suspect or suspects broke into a home on Shippensburg Road and took 10 guns, a crossbow and a rifle scope from a glass case during the afternoon of Nov. 17, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said in a news release Tuesday.

The burglary occurred through a rear door that had been left unlocked while the homeowner worked in nearby farm fields, according to the release.

The stolen weapons included a handgun, four rifles and five shotguns. Police described the guns as:

a maroon Ruger Security 6 .357-Magnum six shooter;

a Marlin .30-.30 bolt-action rifle with a black scope;

two Savage .308-caliber pump rifles with black scopes;

a Handi-Rifle .243-caliber single-action rifle;

two Remington .30-06 pump shotguns, with one as a model 076 and the other a model 060;

a Remington 12-guage pump shotgun;

a Mossburg 500 Turkey 20-gauge pump shotgun, camouflage-colored;

a Stoeger double-barrel 12-gauge pump shotgun;

a Barnett crossbow with a wood stock, also camouflage-colored;

and a black Simmons 3x9 40-millimeter rifle scope.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-8477, or online at www.P3Tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

Callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.