Two 18-year-olds indicted in federal pot dealing case

Two York teenagers face federal charges they dealt marijuana.

Shiloh Johnson and Kadie Swartz, both 18, were indicted by a federal grand jury Jan. 12 on counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of handguns to further drug trafficking, as well as related conspiracy counts, according to the U.S. district attorney’s office. Johnson was also charged with receiving a firearm while indicted for robbery and aggravated assault.

The charges date back to Dec. 9, stemming from a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigation, federal prosecutors said. The case was filed as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program aimed at reducing violent crimes in communities.

