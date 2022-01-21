Prosecutors seek new appeal in quest to dismiss shooting case against ex-cop

The York County District Attorney’s Office wants a second chance at convincing a state court to side with the office’s efforts to dismiss an assault case against a retired police officer.

This latest move in the legal drama comes as the case edges closer to a trial where the officer is accused of shooting a handcuffed man in the leg more than three years ago.

Attorneys with the prosecutor's office filed a petition with the Pennsylvania Superior Court on Tuesday seeking permission to appeal a York County judge’s decision in the case against Stu Harrison in November. Harrison’s attorney filed a similar petition alongside the D.A.’s filing, according to court information.

Harrison, 59, now of South Carolina, is charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault. As a Southwestern Regional police officer in May 2018, he allegedly shot Ryan Smith in the leg with a handgun in the parking lot of Santander Bank along West Hanover Street in Spring Grove. Harrison inadvertently drew the firearm when he’d intended to use a stun weapon against Smith while arresting him for causing a disturbance.

The D.A.’s office has tried to dismiss the case twice since 2020, and each time York County Common Pleas President Judge Maria Musti Cook denied the requests. The office sought to appeal the first denial in 2020, but the Superior Court rejected the request.

Now the D.A.’s office is making another attempt, asking to appeal Musti Cook’s second denial from last November. The request argues Musti Cook erred by overstepping her bounds and ordering the case to trial in spite of the office’s insistence the evidence was insufficient to prosecute Harrison.

“The trial court exceeded its judicial scope by denying discretion to the executive branch, thereby violating Separation of Powers doctrine,” the petition states.

The Superior Court could file a response on Feb. 1, according to court information.

Backing the timeline up a bit, the D.A.’s office originally moved to dismiss the case in May 2020 based on several factors in the “interests of justice.” They included weighing the impact of the offense on the victim and society, and “rehabilitative acts” Harrison undertook, such as speaking to police cadets about appropriately engaging people with mental health issues, according to the petition filed by First Assistant District Attorney Tim Barker and Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Lombardo.

The court denied the dismissal, the D.A.’s office appealed the decision to the Superior Court, and the state court rejected that petition in November 2020.

Nearly a year later, in September 2021, the D.A.’s office made another request to dismiss the case after learning a key witness died. Based on that, prosecutors argued they didn’t have sufficient evidence to convict Harrison.

During a hearing on the issue Nov. 1, Judge Musti Cook denied the office’s request again, calling the basis for it “lame” since other people were also apparently at the scene, according to the petition.

“By denying DAO’s petition, the trial court has mandated that DAO take a case to trial that DAO has stated, in open court, it could not prove,” the petition states.

Though ordered to go to trial, a date for a trial in the case has apparently not been set yet.

Smith and his mother also filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court against Harrison, the now-former Southwestern Regional Police Department and its disbanded police board, and the Spring Grove borough in May 2020. A stay on that case was ordered in September 2020.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.