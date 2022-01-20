Apparent stabbing victim rushed to clinic
Aimee Ambrose
York Dispatch
One person was injured in an apparent stabbing Thursday morning.
Springettsbury Township police and emergency crews responded to calls around 11:40 a.m. to the Patient First clinic, 2960 E. Market St., where the victim had arrived with an injury, according to staff at York County 91-1.
Police are at the clinic investigating.
This is a breaking news story, check back later for more.
