Apparent stabbing victim rushed to clinic

One person was injured in an apparent stabbing Thursday morning.

Springettsbury Township police and emergency crews responded to calls around 11:40 a.m. to the Patient First clinic, 2960 E. Market St., where the victim had arrived with an injury, according to staff at York County 91-1.

Police are at the clinic investigating.

This is a breaking news story, check back later for more.

