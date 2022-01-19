Suspect arrested after allegedly burglarizing business, assaulting officer

A man reportedly from Maryland faces accusations he burglarized a York Township business and then fled, yanking an officer as he drove off from the scene.

Donald A. Wellner Jr., 30, is jailed on seven charges, including felony counts of burglary, aggravated assault, theft and receiving stolen property, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

More: Hello, I-83 diverging diamond! Meanwhile, Mount Rose project continues

More: More snow heading for York County later in the week

More: Court sets deadline to break stalemate on congressional map

A police officer investigated an opened door at a business along South Queen Street around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. The officer found Wellner inside, and he allegedly claimed he was an employee there, according to details in a release by York County Regional Police.

Wellner fled the building during the investigation and ran to a vehicle parked nearby. The officer chased him, and as he tried to pull him from the vehicle, Wellner drove off. The officer was pulled along until police said he was “dislodged” from the vehicle, the release shows. The statement doesn’t indicate how far the officer was pulled.

Detectives investigating the incident saw Wellner leaving a house in the 2400 block of South Queen Street, near the business. They found him with items stolen during the burglary, and he was arrested, the release shows.

>> Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

Police said Wellner is from Perry Hall, Maryland and was visiting a person near the business at the time.

Following his arraignment Friday, Wellner is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in his case in a magisterial district court on Jan. 28.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.