Man pleads guilty in case of woman thrown from speeding vehicle

A York City man admitted he sped a vehicle on a local street while a woman clung to the hood for several blocks before she was thrown off.

Shawn Bailey, 36, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment in this case, as well as charges in a second case during a hearing in a York County Common Pleas court Tuesday.

Bailey was accused of getting into a confrontation with the woman at a home in February 2020, and as he left, police said the woman jumped onto the hood of his vehicle. Bailey allegedly drove off as the woman held onto the windshield wipers.

West Manchester Township police spotted the situation as a squad car passed Bailey’s vehicle on Roosevelt Avenue. The police turned and pursued Bailey onto Wood Street where he allegedly sped up, hitting an estimated speed of 60 mph. The vehicle then hit a bump while crossing Atlantic Avenue, and the woman was tossed from the hood.

Bailey allegedly fled the scene. The woman was treated for abrasions and bruises, police said.

As part of his plea agreement, Bailey will serve 194 days to 23 months at York County Prison and to complete a batterer’s intervention course.

In the second case, Bailey pleaded guilty to a felony count of fleeing police and a summary count of driving with a suspended license stemming from an incident in March 2021. He was also sentenced to 194 days to 23 months in jail, with the terms in both cases to run at the same time.

As part of his sentence, Bailey was ordered to be released from the jail on a detainer. Jail staff said Tuesday he’s waiting to be moved to Cumberland County for a case there.

Court documents indicate he faces gun and fleeing charges, as well as counts of driving with a suspended license and registration from an incident in June.

— Aimee Ambrose