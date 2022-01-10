'Dangerous joyride' involving mattress leads to probation

A Hanover man admitted his role in a stunt in which his two friends were injured while riding a mattress behind a truck.

Elijah Winbourne, 20, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment during a hearing in a York County Common Pleas court Monday.

The case resulted from a “dangerous joyride,” as Winbourne’s attorney described it.

The attorney, Robert Schefter Jr., told a judge Winbourne had been attending a bonfire party where people had been drinking last May. Noting he wasn’t intoxicated at the time, Schefter described how partygoers asked Winbourne to haul them on a mattress ride, where the mattress was chained to the rear of a pickup truck.

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

Winbourne agreed, and he drove the truck, towing people as they rode on the mattress. Schefter said Winbourne hit a sharp curve, and the mattress struck a road sign. Police said two people riding on the mattress were injured in the process, one with a head injury.

“It was just a very tragic mistake,” Schefter said.

He also noted Winbourne had left the crash scene and returned to the bonfire. He stayed there until police arrived.

READ MORE: Tax collector's case involves a lewd video, fireworks and a cemetery, detective says

After going over the details in the case, Judge Gregory Snyder accepted Winbourne’s guilty plea. He sentenced Winbourne to two years of probation, 25 hours of community service. Winbourne was also ordered to pay restitution.

Eight other charges — two felony counts of accidents involving death or injury, and six summary offenses — were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Snyder noted that if Winbourne doesn’t violate his probation and completes his community service, the probation term could be suspended after one year.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at: @aimee_TYD.