Coroner IDs teen killed in York City shooting

A teenage boy died Saturday morning following a shooting in York City, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Michael Caster, 15, of no fixed address, was found dead Saturday morning in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Caster, who was most recently living in both Lancaster and York counties, died from a gunshot wound to the head, the autopsy revealed. The manner of death is still under investigation, the coroner's report said.

Police responded at 6:05 a.m. Saturday to a residence, where they found Caster. The coroner arrived shortly thereafter, and the teen was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m., according to the coroner.

"The teenage boy was reportedly at the residence with others when the incident occurred," the coroner said.

Anybody with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact York City Police by calling ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219. Individuals can also call the tip line at 717-849-2204 or send an email to abaez@yorkcity.org.

