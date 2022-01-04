York man gets five years in federal drug trafficking case

A York man faces time in federal prison on a weapons charge in a drug case.

Jahzaire Gilliam, 20, was sentenced to five years in prison and two years of probation Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner in Harrisburg.

Gilliam pleaded guilty in September to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, the U.S. attorney’s office in Harrisburg said in a news release.

Gilliam admitted he had a loaded semi-automatic handgun while dealing marijuana in York last March, the release shows.

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

More:New Year's DUI crashes up in first holiday since COVID-19: state police

More:A man 'having breathing issues' died of COVID-19 complications: police

As part of his plea agreement, six other charges were dismissed in the case, including conspiracy and dealing marijuana, according to court documents.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a joint federal, state and local program targeting violent crimes.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.