'I had to poke him up': Man killed during family confrontation, police say

While “blacked out,” a York City woman allegedly plucked a knife from a man’s hand and plunged it into his chest during a confrontation over Christmas weekend — a confrontation in which the man was allegedly holding multiple blades while family members surrounded him.

Ninoska Santos-Cruz, 23, faces a homicide charge following her arrest in the case last week. Police say she stabbed and killed Joselito Pagan-Ocasio, 36, at a home in the 300 block of East King Street the night of Dec. 26. The two were described as cousins by police.

Anonymous tips led investigators to Santos-Cruz as the suspect, and security video from a building in the area recorded her leaving the home with two other people around the time of Pagan-Ocasio's death, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Santos-Cruz told investigators during an interview that after receiving a phone call from a relative, she left a party at a place on King Street, and she and two siblings walked to Pagan-Ocasio’s home on the same block. Around the time they showed up, while Pagan-Ocasio stood on the front steps, several other family members also drove up, the affidavit shows.

Pagan-Ocasio then backed into his apartment and locked himself inside while armed with knives and a pair of shears. But somebody broke the door in, and the family surrounded him as an argument ensued in the living room, according to the affidavit.

Pagan-Ocasio apparently began to settle down, or as the document states, his “agitated demeanor was diminishing.” And around that time, Santos-Cruz “blacked out,” took a knife from his hand and stabbed him once in the chest with it, police said.

Pagan-Ocasio collapsed as he bled. Santos-Cruz put the knife down, and the family members fled the apartment, the affidavit says.

Investigators said a witness overheard a woman, as she left the house with two others, say, “I had to poke him up.”

Pagan-Ocasio was found dead on a hallway floor when police and emergency responders arrived at the scene. A bloody knife was also found inside the residence, along with a pair of gardening shears and a meat cleaver, according to the affidavit.

An autopsy confirmed Pagan-Ocasio died from a single stab wound to his chest. Neither he nor Santos-Cruz had defensive wounds that would indicate a fight occurred, the affidavit shows.

The document did not describe what led to the confrontation.

Santos-Cruz was arraigned on the homicide charge in a magisterial court Dec. 29. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 12 before District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr. She is being held in York County Prison without bail.

