Suspect facing charges after woman thrown from hood of speeding vehicle

A York City man is due back in court in a couple of weeks on charges stemming from an incident in which a woman was thrown from the hood of a speeding vehicle during a police chase.

Shawn Bailey, 36, is charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment and a summary count of harassment stemming from a dispute in February 2020.

Bailey had gone to the woman’s home to get his mobile phone back, and he allegedly struck her in the process. As he left and got into his vehicle, the woman jumped onto the hood and clung to the windshield wipers as he drove off, police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

fter Bailey reached Roosevelt Avenue, a West Manchester Township Police squad car passed his vehicle and an officer saw the woman hanging onto the hood. The squad car turned and followed with lights flashing, and Bailey kept driving, the affidavit shows.

Police said Bailey turned onto Wood Street and allegedly sped up, reaching an estimated 60 mph before his vehicle hit a bump while crossing Atlantic Avenue. The woman was tossed from the hood and landed in the road, and Bailey allegedly kept driving, the affidavit shows.

Emergency responders treated the woman at the scene. Police said she had abrasions on her feet and a large bruise under her chin.

Though the charges were filed after the incident, Bailey didn’t begin facing them in the court system until this July when he was apparently taken into custody on this case and another from March, which involves counts of fleeing police and reckless driving, according to court documents.

He was scheduled to appear in a York County Common Pleas Court for a hearing Wednesday. The hearing was rescheduled to Jan. 11, court documents show.

