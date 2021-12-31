One arrested after police find 'ghost guns,' drugs during search

So-called “ghost guns” were among drugs and other items taken from a home as part of a police operation that also led to one man’s arrest early Thursday morning.

In general, ghost guns are reportedly weapons that are assembled from parts from kits, don’t have serial numbers, and the kits can be purchased online or at gun shows without background checks.

Officers with the York County Drug Task Force, the Quick Response Team, the sheriff’s office and Pennsylvania State Police searched the home at 105 S. Richland Ave. through a warrant, and they found the two ghost guns, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other contraband inside, a news release from the York County District Attorney’s Office shows.

Police also arrested Andrew Wells, 44, of York City as part of the investigation. He was taken into custody on drug delivery and weapons charges, as well as on a warrant out of New Jersey for drug and firearms violations, the release shows.

Kyle King, the chief administrator at the DA’s office, said the ghost guns from the search were handguns.

