Suspect in '98 murders puts blame on his now-deceased brother

A man who served 16 years on death row for a double murder insisted his brother — who recently died in prison — was the killer as he prepares for a new trial in the case.

Noel Montalvo, 57, asserted his innocence while arguing he wants a new attorney during a hearing in a York County Common Pleas court Wednesday. In the process, he declared his now-deceased brother was the lone culprit.

“The person who did commit the murders has been … my oldest brother, Milton Noel Montalvo,” Noel Montalvo told the court through an interpreter. “I have read all this information I’m referring to from the discovery.”

Milton Montalvo was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to the death penalty the murders of his ex-girlfriend, Miriam Asencio, and her new boyfriend, Manuel Santana, at an apartment along East Philadelphia Street in York in April 1998. Noel Montalvo was convicted and sentenced to death in conjunction with the same murders in 2003, when he was 38, according to court documents.

A Common Pleas court judge tossed Milton Montalvo’s sentence on appeal in 2017. Noel Montalvo’s conviction, along with his sentence, were then vacated by a Common Pleas judge in 2019. A new trial was ordered based on ineffectiveness of counsel at the end of the original trial, and the state Supreme Court upheld the decision in January.

During Wednesday’s hearing to move the new trial process forward, First Assistant District Attorney Tim Barker noted Milton Montalvo had died in prison earlier this year, before his re-sentencing was completed. The 58-year-old died from natural causes May 11 while he was at the Greene state correctional institution, said Ryan Tarkowski, communications director at the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

READ MORE: A family man's 50-year secret: He was a fugitive bank robber.

Noel Montalvo, meanwhile, pushed to have his current attorney, Jeff Marshall, removed from the case. He said he, his family and federal lawyers who assisted on post-conviction work are seeking a new attorney for the new trial.

The younger Montalvo accused Marshall of incompetence, saying he was “a thousand-percent ineffective in my case” since Marshall was appointed to represent him in 2009. He argued Marshall never returned calls or answered letters in 13 years.

Marshall pointed out his efforts did lead to the decision to have the case re-tried.

“I wouldn’t say the efforts have been 1,000% ineffective,” Judge Harry Ness told Montalvo.

Ness denied the request to dismiss Marshall from the case, saying he can’t until Montalvo hires a new attorney and that attorney officially signs onto the case.

As the hearing ended, Montalvo claimed Ness violated his rights to effective counsel. The judge repeated his point.

“You don’t have one, go get one,” Ness said. “Go find another attorney.”

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

Montalvo is currently in custody at the York County Prison while awaiting his new trial.

As far as the new trial, Barker said the two sides need to gather up the evidence from the original case and review it again. And some forensic evidence may have to be re-tested, including DNA using modern technology.

Ness granted about two months for that and set a new hearing date for March 1.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@gannett.com or via Twitter: @aimee_TYD.